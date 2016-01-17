<p><strong><span style='font-size: 300%;'><span style='color: #911eb4;'>Purple Pirate</span> </span></strong> <span lang='en-us'><br />

<span style='color: #fc8622;'>Inspires Children</span></span><br />

<b>Sunday<span lang='en-us'>, January 17 </span><span style='font-size: medium;'><span lang='en-us'>Show Time </span></span> <span lang='en-us'>2</span><span lang='en-us'><span style='font-family: Arial;'>pm</span></span></b></p>

<p><a href='http://www.creeksidetheatre.com/images/2014-03.jpg'><span style='font-family: Arial;'><img src='http://www.creeksidetheatre.com/images/2014-02.jpg' alt='' align='right' border='2' /></span></a><br />

Award-Winning Performer Sails into Town with magic, comedy and a positive message of Compassion</p>

<p>Dustin Anderson is an award-winning Children’s Performer and he sails into Lake Country for this entertaining show at the Creekside Theatre with a treasure box full of magic and comedy for the whole family.</p>

<p>The Purple Pirate has been featured in over 20 local, national, and international newspapers, magazines, and television for his show FUN-damentals of Fitness and his work promoting active living.</p>

<p>The Purple Pirate’s latest show – <b>Message in a Bottle</b> is an innovate theatre-style dance production that re-defines what it means to be a Pirate of the Twenty-First Century promoting the values of compassion and kindness.</p>

<p>The Purple Pirate will be bringing his Pirate Magic Show which is guaranteed to be an afternoon of laughter and illusion for children of all ages. The Purple Pirate is a friendly pirate and loves to liaise with journalists in both radio and print media. For interviews, please contact the pirate ship at: <a href='mailto:dustin@purplepirate.com'>dustin@purplepirate.com</a> or call 604-805-4395</p>