Pyjama Storytime at Oyama Library

<p><strong><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-12305' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ORL-Oyama-storytime.png' alt='ORL Oyama storytime' width='305' height='188' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ORL-Oyama-storytime.png 305w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ORL-Oyama-storytime-300x185.png 300w' sizes='(max-width: 305px) 100vw, 305px' />Pyjama Storytime: January 14 to May 26, 2016 </strong></p>

<p> </p>

<p>Every 2nd and last Thursday of the month at 7:00pm.</p>

<p> </p>

<p>Wear your PJ’s, bring a stuffie and join us for stories, songs, rhymes and fun before going to bed. Drop-in, it’s free!</p>

<p>Feb 25 – Sniffles & Sneezes; Coughs & Wheezes</p>

<p>Mar 10 – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles</p>

<p>Mar 31 – The Bunny Hop!</p>

<p>Apr 14 – A Little Bird Told Me</p>

<p>Apr 28 – Mom’s the Word!</p>

<p>May 12 – Okanagan Adventures</p>

<p>May 26 – My Dad is My Super Hero!</p>