<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Pyjama Storytime – Join Michelle for stories, rhymes, and songs on the second and fourth Thursday of the month @ 7 pm from Sept 22-Dec 8. </span></p>

<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Special <em><span style='font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'><span style='color: #000000;'>Wild West Storytime </span></span></em>on Oct 13th, from 7-7:40 pm to celebrate UBC’s One Book event during the month of October.</span></p>

<p>Okanagan Regional Library – Oyama Branch<br />

15718 Oyama Road<br />

Oyama, BC V4V 2E1<br />

250 548-3377 Branch (Tues/Thurs 2 – 7pm)</p>