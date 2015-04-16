REFERENDUM: Advance Poll in Oyama

<p>The Referendum Question:</p>

<p><strong>“Are you in favour of the District of Lake Country adopting Load Authorization Bylaw (Okanagan Rail Corridor) 906, 2014 to authorize the borrowing of up to Two Million Six Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Dollars (2,615,000) to fund the purchase of a 50 per cent share of 16 kilometres of the Okanagan Rail Corridor within District boundaries?</strong>”</p>

<p>All electors must register at the time of voting by providing two pieces of ID, one with a signature, and signing a declaration. Photo ID is not required.</p>

<p>You may vote as a resident elector if:</p>

<ul>

<li>you are at least 18 years old on April 25, 2015</li>

<li>you are a Canadian citizen</li>

<li>have lived in BC for at least 6 months</li>

<li>have lived in Lake Country for at least 30 days and</li>

<li>are not disqualified from voting in an election by law</li>

</ul>

<p>Any qualified elector can vote during at any of the following remaining advance voting locations:</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Thursday, April 16</strong> (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) <strong>Oyama</strong></li>

<li>Oyama Community Hall, 15710 Oyama Road

<ul>

<li><strong>Friday, April 17 </strong>(10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) <strong>Carr’s Landing</strong></li>

</ul>

</li>

<li>Carr’s Landing Fire Hall, 16625 Commonage Road

<ul>

<li><strong>Monday, April 20</strong> (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) <strong>Okanagan Centre</strong></li>

</ul>

</li>

<li>Okanagan Centre Community Hall, 1099 Maddock Avenue

<ul>

<li><strong>Tuesday, April 21</strong> (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) <strong>Winfield</strong></li>

</ul>

</li>

<li>Municipal Hall, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road</li>

</ul>

<p>On the referendum <strong>General Voting Day, Saturday April 25</strong>, residents may vote between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at George Elliot Secondary School in the Community Gym (10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road).</p>

<p>All voting locations are also accessible for persons with disabilities, with election officials offering assistance with voting, either within the voting location, or curbside if voters are physically unable to leave their vehicle.</p>

<p>For eligible voters out-of-town on voting days or those with disabilities, a reminder that the Chief/Deputy Chief Election Officer is accepting applications for mail ballots. The applications are available online at <a href='http://www.lakecountry.bc.ca/'>lakecountry.bc.ca</a> or at Municipal Hall.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-10670' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pages-from-Rail-Corridor-Vision-300x232.jpg' alt='Pages from Rail Corridor Vision' width='300' height='232' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pages-from-Rail-Corridor-Vision-300x232.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pages-from-Rail-Corridor-Vision-1024x791.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>