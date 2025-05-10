Wasted presents

RADICAL REDEMPTION

Main Room:

Radical Redemption

Plus guests, TBA!

Lounge:

TBA!

This isn't just another show -- it's a night of pure hardstyle chaos. Expect crushing kicks, raw energy, and an atmosphere only Radical Redemption can deliver. The kind of energy that takes over your chest and doesn't let up until the final drop.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-04.html

hardstyle. rawstyle. hardcore. techno. hard techno.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$22 after;

$25 day of show.