Radical Redemption

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Wasted presents

RADICAL REDEMPTION

Main Room:

Radical Redemption

Plus guests, TBA!

Lounge:

TBA!

This isn't just another show -- it's a night of pure hardstyle chaos. Expect crushing kicks, raw energy, and an atmosphere only Radical Redemption can deliver. The kind of energy that takes over your chest and doesn't let up until the final drop.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-04.html

hardstyle. rawstyle. hardcore. techno. hard techno.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$22 after;

$25 day of show.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Radical Redemption - 2025-10-05 06:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Radical Redemption - 2025-10-05 06:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Radical Redemption - 2025-10-05 06:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Radical Redemption - 2025-10-05 06:30:00 ical