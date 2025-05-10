Radical Redemption
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Wasted presents
RADICAL REDEMPTION
Main Room:
Radical Redemption
Plus guests, TBA!
Lounge:
TBA!
This isn't just another show -- it's a night of pure hardstyle chaos. Expect crushing kicks, raw energy, and an atmosphere only Radical Redemption can deliver. The kind of energy that takes over your chest and doesn't let up until the final drop.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-04.html
hardstyle. rawstyle. hardcore. techno. hard techno.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15, $20 limited advance;
$22 after;
$25 day of show.
Info
credits