<p>The 1km Rail Trail test section in Lake Country from McCarthy Rd to Lodge Rd is now DONE and it’s time to kick the tires so to speak and check out what the delivery of a basic trail will look like. Come by Saturday morning (July 29<sup>th</sup>) and walk or cycle this short section of trail and learn what goes into developing the trail and what the next steps and considerations are for development of the rest.</p>

<p>All <a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/1450298205061066'>event information</a> can be found on Facebook. Additional info is available on the <a href='https://okanaganrailtrail.ca/blog/rail-trail-showcase-event-july-29'>Rail Trail Initiative website</a>. Read the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/67583'>July 2017 Rail Trail construction update</a> newsletter. </p>

<p>Please help the organizers to prepare by including your RSVP here: <a href='http://tiny.cc/railtrailshowcase'>http://tiny.cc/railtrailshowcase</a></p>

