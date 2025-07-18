PsyberCorp Industries presents

RANDOM ACCESS: RNDM-AXS_0717

Above DNA:

Psybertone

Netik

Meikee Magnetic

Unit 77

Dazzle Room:

Michael Liu

Corrine

Love Haven

Cold Turkey

Random Access is a deep dive into the sonic future -- where analog grit collides with digital dreams. Anchored by Psybertone and other top DJs from the Bay Area underground, this night fuses synthwave, darksynth, industrial, and experimental bass into a high-energy, immersive experience. Featuring the debut of PsyberCorp Industries, a live-action cyberpunk Arg, attendees will crack codes, chase clues, and win tech-themed prizes -- all while moving to some of the most cutting-edge sounds in the scene. Step into the signal. Hack the system.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-17d.html

synthwave. darksynth. bass. industrial. breaks. gothic.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$12 limited advance;

$16 after;

$22 door.