Random Access: RNDM-AXS_0717
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
PsyberCorp Industries presents
Above DNA:
Psybertone
Netik
Meikee Magnetic
Unit 77
Dazzle Room:
Michael Liu
Corrine
Love Haven
Cold Turkey
Random Access is a deep dive into the sonic future -- where analog grit collides with digital dreams. Anchored by Psybertone and other top DJs from the Bay Area underground, this night fuses synthwave, darksynth, industrial, and experimental bass into a high-energy, immersive experience. Featuring the debut of PsyberCorp Industries, a live-action cyberpunk Arg, attendees will crack codes, chase clues, and win tech-themed prizes -- all while moving to some of the most cutting-edge sounds in the scene. Step into the signal. Hack the system.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-17d.html
synthwave. darksynth. bass. industrial. breaks. gothic.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$12 limited advance;
$16 after;
$22 door.
Info
credits