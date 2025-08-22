PsyberCorp Industries presents

RANDOM ACCESS: RNDM-AXS_0821

Above DNA:

Psybertone

Netik

Meikee Magnetic

Michael Liu

Dazzle Room:

Zeus Zero

H!gh Melody

Protocol Red

Random Access returns with another deep dive into the sonic future -- where analog grit collides with digital dreams. After a breakout debut in July, PsyberCorp Industries reactivates its live-action cyberpunk ARG, where attendees will crack codes, complete missions, and win tech-themed prizes. Anchored by Psybertone and a cutting-edge lineup from the Bay Area underground, this immersive experience fuses synthwave, darksynth, industrial, and experimental bass into a high-energy system breach. Step into the signal. Hack the system.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-21d.html

synthwave. darksynth. bass. industrial. breaks. gothic.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$21 door.