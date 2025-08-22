Random Access: RNDM-AXS_0821
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
PsyberCorp Industries presents
RANDOM ACCESS: RNDM-AXS_0821
Above DNA:
Psybertone
Netik
Meikee Magnetic
Michael Liu
Dazzle Room:
Zeus Zero
H!gh Melody
Protocol Red
Random Access returns with another deep dive into the sonic future -- where analog grit collides with digital dreams. After a breakout debut in July, PsyberCorp Industries reactivates its live-action cyberpunk ARG, where attendees will crack codes, complete missions, and win tech-themed prizes. Anchored by Psybertone and a cutting-edge lineup from the Bay Area underground, this immersive experience fuses synthwave, darksynth, industrial, and experimental bass into a high-energy system breach. Step into the signal. Hack the system.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-21d.html
synthwave. darksynth. bass. industrial. breaks. gothic.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$21 door.
