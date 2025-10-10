PsyberCorp Industries presents

RANDOM ACCESS: RNDM-AXS_1009

Above DNA:

Netik

Psybertone

Dazzle Room:

Ceno.B1t

Index

Random Access returns with its third transmission -- deeper in the grid, sharper in signal. PsyberCorp Industries expands its live-action cyberpunk ARG, unlocking a new layer of missions, encrypted challenges, and tech-themed prizes. Operatives will crack terminals, explore city nodes, and breach system barriers in real time.

Anchored by Psybertone and a forward-pushing lineup from the Bay Area underground, this immersive night fuses synthwave, darksynth, industrial, and experimental bass into a high-voltage circuit of sound and subversion.

Step into the signal. Hack the system.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-09d.html

synthwave. darksynth. bass. industrial. breaks. gothic.

10pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$21 door.