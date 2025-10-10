Random Access: RNDM-AXS_1009
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
PsyberCorp Industries presents
RANDOM ACCESS: RNDM-AXS_1009
Above DNA:
Netik
Psybertone
Dazzle Room:
Ceno.B1t
Index
Random Access returns with its third transmission -- deeper in the grid, sharper in signal. PsyberCorp Industries expands its live-action cyberpunk ARG, unlocking a new layer of missions, encrypted challenges, and tech-themed prizes. Operatives will crack terminals, explore city nodes, and breach system barriers in real time.
Anchored by Psybertone and a forward-pushing lineup from the Bay Area underground, this immersive night fuses synthwave, darksynth, industrial, and experimental bass into a high-voltage circuit of sound and subversion.
Step into the signal. Hack the system.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-09d.html
synthwave. darksynth. bass. industrial. breaks. gothic.
10pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$21 door.
Info
