PsyberCorp Industries presents

RANDOM ACCESS: RNDM-AXS_1113

Above DNA:

Psybertone

Meikee Magnetic

Starr Noir

Dazzle Room:

Byter

Khoyshekh

Random Access returns with its fourth transmission -- deeper in the grid, sharper in signal. This time, PsyberCorp Industries deploys an upgraded live-action cyberpunk Arg, unlocking a new wave of missions, encrypted challenges, and tech-themed prizes. Operatives will crack terminals, explore city nodes, and breach system barriers in real time.

Anchored by Psybertone and joined by RA resident Meikee Magnetic, along with Starr Noir from After Life, this month's lineup integrates select local disruptors pushing the limits of the Bay Area underground. Together, they deliver a high-voltage fusion of synthwave, darksynth, industrial, and experimental bass -- designed to overload your neural net.

Step into the signal. Hack the system.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-13d.html

synthwave. darksynth. bass. industrial. breaks. gothic.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$21 door.