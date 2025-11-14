Random Access: RNDM-AXS_1113
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
PsyberCorp Industries presents
RANDOM ACCESS: RNDM-AXS_1113
Above DNA:
Psybertone
Meikee Magnetic
Starr Noir
Dazzle Room:
Byter
Khoyshekh
Random Access returns with its fourth transmission -- deeper in the grid, sharper in signal. This time, PsyberCorp Industries deploys an upgraded live-action cyberpunk Arg, unlocking a new wave of missions, encrypted challenges, and tech-themed prizes. Operatives will crack terminals, explore city nodes, and breach system barriers in real time.
Anchored by Psybertone and joined by RA resident Meikee Magnetic, along with Starr Noir from After Life, this month's lineup integrates select local disruptors pushing the limits of the Bay Area underground. Together, they deliver a high-voltage fusion of synthwave, darksynth, industrial, and experimental bass -- designed to overload your neural net.
Step into the signal. Hack the system.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-13d.html
synthwave. darksynth. bass. industrial. breaks. gothic.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$21 door.
Info
credits