<p>If you love Rhythm & Blues, Soul music, and the BIG Motown hits from groups like The Temptations, Sam & Dave, Wilson Picket, Stevie Wonder, James Brown and Aretha Franklin, then you won’t want to miss this show.</p>

<p>Rann Berry’s MOTOWN REVUE features an 8 piece band and promises to deliver a night of Motown magic. “ We absolutely love this style of music, and the soulful groove and vibe that it creates” says Rann Berry. We want to create the atmosphere of a Detroit nightclub in the 1970s. Super funky and soulful”!</p>

<p>Special Guest “Vicky Nish“ will also be adding her powerful heartfelt vocals to the show with her amazing Aretha Franklin tribute.</p>

<p>The show recently sold out three nights at Penticton’s Dream Cafe, as well as Lake City Casino’s Gateway 21 Show Room, and according to casino management, it was the most successful show they’ve ever had!</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-11096' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rann-Berrys-Motown-Review-June-13-2015.jpg' alt='Rann Berrys Motown Review June 13 2015' width='473' height='283' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rann-Berrys-Motown-Review-June-13-2015.jpg 473w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rann-Berrys-Motown-Review-June-13-2015-300x179.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 473px) 100vw, 473px' /></p>