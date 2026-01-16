Performing Live:

RAVEN

NEFARIOUS

SLACKJAW

FLOATING GOAT

Formed in 1974, Raven was one of the key bands in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal sound. They have released 15 albums, each one maintaining their stranglehold on the metal genre. They were highly influential to some of the biggest names in metal, including Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax.

From the heart of San Francisco's legendary metal scene emerges Nefarious, a powerhouse band poised to leave an indelible mark on heavy metal. This all-star lineup unites some of the most seasoned and revered musicians in the genre, delivering a sound that's as punishing as it is precise -- blending melody, harmony, and crushing riffs in a way that only true thrashers can. This will be the debut show of their new frontman Sean Rivera, who made a name for himself in Coffin Hunters. On guitars, the twin-axe assault is nothing short of legendary -- Rick Hunolt (Exodus) and Doug Piercy (Heathen) unleash a relentless barrage of riffs and searing solos that define the essence of thrash metal's golden era while pushing its boundaries forward. Anchoring the chaos with a thunderous backbone is bassist Tom Gears (Blind Illusion),whose low-end power drives the band's relentless groove. Behind the kit, Will \"Beastman\" Carroll of Death Angel delivers a percussive assault that is both ferocious and exact, ensuring that every track hits with maximum impact.

Slackjaw was formed in South Carolina in 2017, and their debut single \"Caught In The Crossfire\" was met with astounding praise from the metal community. They gathered an impressive online following with no management or label. Now that Slackjaw is a touring force-they have proven themselves worthy of the hype and continue to pummel audiences worldwide!

Floating Goat is a heavy power trio and local staple of the San Francisco Bay Area underground metal scene. Formed in 2001, they've existed somewhere in the orbit of the famously ill defined genre of \"stoner metal\". Think Slayer meets Fu Manchu.

metal. thrash metal. nwobhm.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$32 advance;

$46 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-28.html

Watch and listen:

Raven: All Hell's Breaking Loose: https://youtu.be/b_eVM_R5W9o

Nefarious: Day After with Sean Rivera: https://youtu.be/7srzZs62Y5Y

Slackjaw: Ascend Me: https://youtu.be/9q0bisOaNNQ