Performing Live:

RAVEN

SLACKJAW

Plus guests, TBA!

Formed in 1974, Raven was one of the key bands in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal sound. They have released 15 albums, each one maintaining their stranglehold on the metal genre. They were highly influential to some of the biggest names in metal, including Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax.

Slackjaw was formed in South Carolina in 2017, and their debut single \"Caught In The Crossfire\" was met with astounding praise from the metal community. They gathered an impressive online following with no management or label. Now that Slackjaw is a touring force-they have proven themselves worthy of the hype and continue to pummel audiences worldwide!

metal. thrash metal. nwobhm.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$27 advance;

$38 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-28d.html

Watch and listen:

Raven: All Hell's Breaking Loose: https://youtu.be/b_eVM_R5W9o

Slackjaw: Ascend Me: https://youtu.be/9q0bisOaNNQ