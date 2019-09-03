RAW THOUGHT

Above DNA:

Melotronix

Tha Spyryt

Mangangs

Ailz

Cain MacWitish

Visuals:

Projekt Seahorse

Psychedelic Chill Room Art Installation:

Grumpy Green

trew

Raw Thought was the name of Aaron Swartz' blog, and his writings and life hath inspired a monthly gathering of music, life & looking beneath the surface, also named \"Raw Thought.\"

Mind bending visuals, generated live by Projekt Seahorse will be projected on four screens in two rooms. Back in the Psychedelic Chill Room, an immersive art installation completes the transformation, courtesy of the one and only Grumpy Green.

Our crew of seasoned DJs and experimental upstarts (both human and alien) will combine to keep your heart pumping in two rooms!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/03-08d.html

dubstep. trip hop.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10.

https://www.aaronswartzday.org/rawthought/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/446734829196257/