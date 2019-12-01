RAW THOUGHT

Above DNA:

Mochipet

Tha Spyryt

Ozlo Glowing

Cain MacWitish

Visuals:

Projekt Seahorse

Raw Thought was the name of Aaron Swartz' blog, and his writings and life hath inspired a monthly gathering of music, life & looking beneath the surface, also named \"Raw Thought.\"

Mind bending visuals, generated live by Projekt Seahorse will be projected on four screens in two rooms. Back in the Psychedelic Chill Room, art installations complete the transformation (courtesy of the Queer Ancestry Project by Silver).

Our crew of seasoned DJs and experimental upstarts (both human and alien) will combine to keep your heart pumping in two rooms!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/01-11d.html

dubstep. trip hop.

10pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$20 day of show.

https://www.aaronswartzday.org/rawthought/