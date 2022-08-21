Entertainment Portal & PLUR Alliance present

REAL HOUSE

Above DNA:

Average Citizens

Dominic M

Joshua Marquez

Space Age Pimp

Dazzle Room:

trew

Amber

Sean Ocean

Mark Watson

Speakeasy Ray

The House Experience! Deep from the underground dance culture of the 80s, house and techno have a rich and vibrant history. More than just music and beats - they are a culture, an experience for the mind, body, and soul. Dance to the rhythm and absorb the vibes. Come join the experience.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-20d.html

Watch and listen:

Average Citizens: Back from the Dead: https://youtu.be/_5Dq59MN9a8

house. techno.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.