Real House
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Entertainment Portal & PLUR Alliance present
REAL HOUSE
Main Room:
Switchblade
Mario Dubbz
Thomas Machina
626
The House Experience! Deep from the underground dance culture of the 80s, house and techno have a rich and vibrant history. More than just music and beats - they are a culture, an experience for the mind, body, and soul. Dance to the rhythm and absorb the vibes. Come join the experience.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-09.html
house. techno.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 day of show.
Info
credits