Entertainment Portal & PLUR Alliance present

REAL HOUSE

Above DNA:

TBA!

The House Experience! Deep from the underground dance culture of the 80s, house and techno have a rich and vibrant history. More than just music and beats - they are a culture, an experience for the mind, body, and soul. Dance to the rhythm and absorb the vibes. Come join the experience.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-22d.html

house. techno.

9pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.