Real House

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Entertainment Portal & PLUR Alliance present
Above DNA:
DJs TBA!
The House Experience! Deep from the underground dance culture of the 80s, house and techno have a rich and vibrant history. More than just music and beats - they are a culture, an experience for the mind, body, and soul. Dance to the rhythm and absorb the vibes. Come join the experience.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/12-03d.html
house. techno.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
