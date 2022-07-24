Real House
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Entertainment Portal, and PLUR Alliance present
REAL HOUSE
Main Room:
Scooter & Lavelle
Switchblade
Frida Joy
626
The House Experience! Deep from the underground dance culture of the 80s, house and techno have a rich and vibrant history. More than just music and beats - they are a culture, an experience for the mind, body, and soul. Dance to the rhythm and absorb the vibes. Come join the experience.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-23.html
Watch and listen:
Scooter & Lavelle: The Deep End: https://youtu.be/USarz2KRPSE
house. techno.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Info
credits