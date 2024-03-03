Vital & Olympus present

REAPER

Main Room:

Reaper

Plus guests, TBA!

Shrouded in mystery, the Reaper project is one of the most exciting acts to burst onto the dance music scene in years. Reaper's sound is a unique flavor of Drum & Bass that piques the interest of Bass music enthusiasts across the spectrum. Their journey has only just begun, but their impact is already evident having amassed millions of streams across digital platforms with no sign of slowing down. The live side of the project launched in January 2020, debuting with Brownies and Lemonade at 1720 Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Following the debut, Reaper has had a massive touring schedule, joining Kayzo on both of his 2021 and 2022 NA tours as well as performing at major festivals including Insomniac's EDC Las Vegas, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Orlando, Countdown NYE, Excision's Lost Lands, and many more. With the present momentum behind the project and an arsenal of unlimited Drum & Bass weapons -- Reaper is primed and ready to continue his tirade for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Reaper is the voice of the future, the culmination of over two decades of bass. Their music is a portal to the new era, a gateway to drum & bass.

trew

drum & bass. dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.