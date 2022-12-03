Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

RED: THE TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

Parks

2nite

From West Reading, Pennsylvania to Nashville, Tennessee comes the ultimate night for Taylor Swift lovers and ex-lovers. Swifties of the world, we unite under one roof to sing the songs together of our fearless leader, everything from \"Picture to Burn\" to \"22\" to \"Empty Space\" to \"Lover\" to \"Shake It Off\" (And yes, all the Taylor's Versions). If you don't cry tears of joy at least once this night, then you're not doing it right.

trew

Experience

• Taylor Swift music video projections

• Take a photo with Taylor Swift standee

• Taylor inspired performances

• Professional photographers

• Glittery Balloon Decorations

• And more surprises!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-11.html

pop. country.

10pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 day of show.