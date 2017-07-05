Regional Transit 40th Anniversary celebration

<p>Join us in celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Regional Transit. </p>

<p>3:00pm speeches</p>

<p>3:30pm customer appreciation cupcakes and giveaways</p>

<p>BC Transit and the Province of BC are joining our local government partners to celebrate 40 years of transit service in the Kelowna region. The celebration includes open houses and an interactive online timeline of transit services.</p>

<p>“Over four decades, the Kelowna Regional Transit System has grown and improved into the modern, integrated service it is today,” said Premier Christy Clark, MLA for Westside-Kelowna. “And as the region continues to grow as a crucial part of Canada’s leading economy, it will continue to meet the needs of a dynamic and fast-growing centre.”</p>

<p>Kelowna was one of the first 11 transit systems in BC outside of Victoria and Vancouver that formed the original scope of the small community systems program. Thanks to support from the provincial government and local partners conventional transit service hours have almost doubled from 84,000 in 1997 to 160,000 in 2017. Today, the Kelowna Regional Transit System has 26 routes and welcomes over 4.9 million passengers each year.</p>

<p>“We continue to work to improve transportation services across the province, and it is impressive that the Kelowna Regional Transit System has been growing and improving over the past four decades,” said Norm Letnick, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country. “With the support of the Federal Government and our local partners, we look forward to working to continue growing the system in the Kelowna region and across the province.”</p>

<p>“Increased service and increased ridership over the years has made Kelowna a leader in transit services in B.C.,” said Steve Thomson, MLA for Kelowna-Mission. “Transit service has to be convenient to be an attractive transportation option, and the expansion in service continues to support current transit riders and encouraging others to hop on board.”</p>