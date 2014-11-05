Regular Council Meeting – CANCELLED

Council Chambers, Municipal Hall @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p>The November 4, 2014 Regular Meeting of Council has been <strong>cancelled.</strong>  The next Regular Meeting will be held Tuesday, November 18, 2014.</p>

<p>The agendas are posted here the Thursday prior to the Tuesday meeting.</p>

<p><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for more information.</p>

<p>NOTE:  There will be no Public Comment until after the 2014 General Election. The public is invited to write to Mayor and Council or apply to present as a Delegation at a future meeting by contacting the <a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Corporate Services Department</a>.</p>

