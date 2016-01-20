Public Hearing and Regular Council Meeting

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=52610'>Public Hearing Agenda Package </a>and learn more about the <a href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/municipal/mayor-council/public-hearings/'>Public Hearing process</a>.</span></p>

<h4>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=52616'>Regular Council Meeting Agenda Package</a>.</h4>

