Public Hearings and Regular Council Meeting

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>View the Agendas for August 16:</span></p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=58217'>Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment (R560 Enterprises Ltd.) Bylaw 959, 2016</a><br />

<a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=58250'>Public Hearing for Zoning and OCP Amendment (DLC) Bylaws 963 and 964, 2016</a><br />

<a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=58323'>Regular Council Meeting</a></p>

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for information</span></p>

<p> </p>