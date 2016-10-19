Public Hearings and Regular Council Meeting

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>View the Agenda Packages:</span></p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=59962'>Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment (DLC) Bylaw 969, 2016</a></p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=59975'>Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment (Oyama Commnity Club) Bylaw 971, 2016</a></p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=60018'>Regular Council Meeting</a></p>

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for information.<br />

Learn more about the <a href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/municipal/mayor-council/public-hearings/'>Public Hearing Process</a>.<br />

</span></p>

<p> </p>