Public Hearings and Regular Council Meeting

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>View the Agenda Packages –</span></p>

<p>Public Hearing for <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=60510'>Official Community Plan Amendment (Varner) Bylaw 975, 2016 and Zoning Amendment<span class='Apple-converted-space'><span style='font-family: Calibri;'> </span></span>(Varner) Bylaw 976, 2016</a></p>

<p>Public Hearing for <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=60524'>Official Community Plan Amendment (1075628 BC Ltd) Bylaw 977, 2016 & Zoning Amendment (1075628 BC Ltd) Bylaw 978, 2016</a></p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=60542'>Regular Council Meeting </a>(following the Public Hearings)</p>

<p>Learn more about the <a href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/municipal/mayor-council/public-hearings/'>Public Hearing process</a><br />

<span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for information</span></p>

