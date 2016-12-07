Public Hearings and Regular Council Meeting

<p>View the Agenda Packages</p>

<p>Public Hearing for <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/documents?expanded=1,52136,52144&preview=61609'>Zoning Amendment (Comfort Homes) Bylaw 945, 2016-Z2015-006</a></p>

<p>Public Hearing for <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/documents?preview=61621'>Zoning Amendment (Allen) Bylaw 980, 2016-Z2016-006</a></p>

<p>Public Hearing for <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/documents?preview=61635'>Official Community Plan Amendment (SD23) Bylaw 981, 2016 and Zoning Amendment (SD23) Bylaw 982, 2016</a></p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/52140?preview=61643'>Regular Council Meeting</a> (following the Public Hearings)</p>

<p>Learn more about the <a href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/municipal/mayor-council/public-hearings/'>Public Hearing process</a></p>

<p><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for information</p>