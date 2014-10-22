<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=42099'>Regular Council Meeting Agenda Package</a></p>

<p><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for more information.</p>

<p>NOTE: There will be no Public Comment until after the 2014 General Election. The public is invited to write to Mayor and Council or apply to present as a Delegation at a future meeting by contacting the <a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Corporate Services Department</a>.</p>