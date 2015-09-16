Regular Council Meeting

Council Chambers, Municipal Hall @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=48985'>Regular Council Meeting Agenda Package</a>. </span></p>

<p><em><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>Updated September 9 to add:<br />

7) vi) Road Closure and Removal of Highway Dedication Bylaw (Kalamalka Lane) 926, 2015</span></em></p>

<p><em>Updated September 14 to add:</em><br />

<em>8) i) Buoys Policy: Regulation and Moratorium and</em><br />

<em>10) i) Tourism Development Commission Repealing Bylaw  932, 2015</em></p>

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for information</span></p>

