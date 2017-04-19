Public Hearings and Regular Council Meeting
<p>View the Agenda Packages:</p>
<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=64870'>Public Hearing for Official Community Plan Amendment (Hangingstone) Bylaw 991, 2017 & Zoning Amendment (Hangingstone) Bylaw 992, 2017</a></p>
<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=64878'>Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment (Westgate/Arctic Arabians Holdings Ltd.) Bylaw 994, 2017</a></p>
<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=64891'>Regular Council Meeting Agenda Package</a></p>
<p><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact for more information.</a></p>