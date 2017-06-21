Public Hearing and Regular Council Meeting

<p>The Public Hearing will begin at 7:00 p.m. and the Regular Council Meeting will follow.</p>

<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=66607'>Public Hearing Agenda Package </a>for Official Community Plan Amendment (0943784 BC Ltd) Bylaw 928, 2015 and Zoning Amendment (0943784 BC Ltd) Bylaw 929, 2015. Read more about the <a href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/municipal/mayor-council/public-hearings/'>Public Hearing process</a>.</p>

<p><strong>Public Hearing Additional Documentation: </strong><br />

<a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/document/66637/2017-06-20%20Bylaws%20928%20929-Additional%20Documentation-Transportation%20Impact%20Review.pdf'>Transportation Impact Review<br />

</a><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/document/66636/2017-06-20%20Bylaws%20928%20929-%20Additional%20Documentation-Storm%20Water%20Management%20Plan.pdf'>Storm Water Management Plan<br />

</a><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/document/66641/2017-06-20%20Bylaws%20928%20929-%20Additional%20Documentation-Review%20of%20Storm%20Water%20Management.pdf'>Review of Storm Water Management<br />

</a><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/document/66640/2017-06-20%20Bylaws%20928%20929-%20Additional%20Documentation-Proposed%20Road%20Options.pdf'>Proposed Road Options<br />

</a><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/document/66639/2017-06-20%20Bylaws%20928%20929-%20Additional%20Documentation-Concept%20Plan.pdf'>Concept Plan</a></p>

<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=66557'>Regular Council Meeting Agenda Package</a>. </p>

<a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact for more information.</a>