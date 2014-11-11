<p>Formal Remembrance Day ceremony organized by Oyama Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and parade to Memorial Park Cenotaph.</p>

<p>While the formal moment of silence will occur at 11:00 a.m. everyone is asked to be in their seat at 10:30 a.m. An ASL interpreter will be present to provide the program for the deaf and hard of hearing community members.</p>

<p>Open House fellowship at the Oyama Legion (15710 Oyama Road) immediately following the Cenotaph presentation.</p>