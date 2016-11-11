<p>Everyone Welcome to the Remembrance Day Ceremony host<img class='alignright wp-image-13735 size-medium' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Remembrance-Day-300x225.jpg' alt='remembrance-day' width='300' height='225' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Remembrance-Day-300x225.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Remembrance-Day-768x576.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Remembrance-Day-1024x768.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />ed by the Oyama Legion #189. Formal proceedings at GESS followed by a procession to the cenotaph in Memorial Park at the corner of Berry Rd/Bottom Wood Lake Rd/Main St.</p>

<p>ASL Interpreter services included.</p>

<p>If you are elsewhere in the Central Okanagan on Friday and would like to observe the event, below is an overview of all the Remembrance Day events planned:</p>

<p>All citizens are encouraged to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms and to attend one of the many Remembrance Day ceremonies throughout the Central Okanagan.</p>

<p><strong>Kelowna – </strong>City Park Cenotaph</p>

<p>Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Kelowna Branch #26</p>

<p>At approximately 10:30 am a parade of participating organizations and the Colour Party will march from Stuart Park along Abbott Street to the Cenotaph in City Park for the ceremony. Following the ceremony, participating youth groups are invited to the Legion Branch, 1380 Bertram Street for lunch. A period of social remembrance will be held in the Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way from 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm.</p>

<p><strong>Rutland</strong></p>

<p>Lions Park Cenotaph Organized by the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Unit 376</p>

<p>The ceremony at the cenotaph in Lions Park will be preceded by a parade starting at 10:30 am from the Unit Clubhouse parking lot at 270 Dougall Road North to Gray Road and into the park. Following the ceremony and parade dismissal, an Open House reception will be held at the Unit clubhouse, 270 Dougall Road North.</p>

<p><strong>Lake</strong><strong> Country</strong></p>

<p>George Elliot Secondary School, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Oyama Branch #189 Please be seated inside George Elliot Secondary School by 10:30 am. A sign language interpreter will be providing translation services during the ceremony. Following the ceremony a Public Open House will be held at the Legion Branch, 15712 Oyama Road.</p>