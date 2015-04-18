Repair Café – get stuff fixed

<p>Do you have a household item in need of repair, don’t want to toss it out, but you’re not sure how to go about fixing it? Toaster that just won’t toast? A lamp on the fritz? The old bicycle sitting neglected with a flat? Clothes screaming for mending or TLC? Then the <a href='http://www.regionaldistrict.com/services/regional-waste-reduction-office/reduce-and-reuse/too-good-to-toss/repair-cafe.aspx'>Repair Café</a> could be just the event you’re looking for! Hosted by the Regional Waste Reduction Office, the Repair Café takes place at Okanagan College Center for Learning, Saturday April 18<sup>th</sup> from 10am until 2pm. And it’s all free!</p>

<p>“Most often when you get an item repaired, it’s a drop off, pick up process, and you’re not part of the repair work or the solution, you don’t get to see how it’s done,” says Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart with the Regional District. “At the Repair Café, people are the process, and the free repair of items engages everyone participating.”</p>

<p>Stewart adds, “The sad truth is many household items have become cheaper to replace than repair, and the list of companies that refurbish items or fix broken appliances is short. Repair Cafes enlist handy volunteers to help fix broken household items at no cost and teach basic repair skills. They help shift us from a throw away to a fix-it society.”</p>

<p>Stewart says this is the second Repair Café they’re hosting, and judging from the first one held in the fall they’re expecting another good turnout. “Most of our fixers are simply hobbyists who enjoy helping others and want to keep items out of the landfill. They’re all volunteering their time. They vary in age and background, just like those that come with broken items to be fixed. The Repair Café offers the opportunity to learn new skills, plus a chance to connect with skilled people. It’s a casual environment, and all the fixing is free of charge, people really like that!!”</p>