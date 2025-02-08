Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

REPUTATION: THE TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Taylor finally has the rights to all of her music! While Reputation Taylor's Version may never be a reality, we will be celebrating the original classic for a tribute dance party of epic proportions!

Swifties of the world unite under one roof to celebrate the iconic Reputation album + songs from Taylor's full discography. If you don't cry tears of joy at least once this night, then you're not doing it right.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-01.html

Watch and listen:

Reputation: The Taylor Swift Dance Party: https://youtu.be/Pso1eNZd85M

pop.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.