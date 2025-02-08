Reputation: The Taylor Swift Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
REPUTATION: THE TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY
Taylor finally has the rights to all of her music! While Reputation Taylor's Version may never be a reality, we will be celebrating the original classic for a tribute dance party of epic proportions!
Swifties of the world unite under one roof to celebrate the iconic Reputation album + songs from Taylor's full discography. If you don't cry tears of joy at least once this night, then you're not doing it right.
pop.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
