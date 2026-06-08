Rewind The 90s: Tribute Fest

Performing Live:

FIRE PEACH

HELLA DOUBTFUL

NIMRODS

Playing your fav 90's hits before, between and after the bands:

DJ 2nite

Rewind the 90's is a tribute fest built around the music that defined an era, brought to the stage by musicians who take the songs, not themselves, seriously.

Fire Peach are the ultimate 90s party rock tribute band. All your favorite songs from raddest decade, expertly recreated with a live band. Singing along is not just encouraged, its required!

Hella Doubtful -- No Doubt Tribute: Step into the world of Hella Doubtful, where homage meets innovation in the ultimate tribute to No Doubt and Gwen Stefani! While paying respect to the original artists, Hella Doubtful boldly carves their own path, bringing fresh energy to No Doubt's legendary sound.

Nimrods -- Green Day Tribute: Paying tribute to Bay Area legends Green Day, the Nimrods attack the stage with all the punk rock energy of the band that took us from Dookie to American Idiot.

90s rock. pop punk. ska.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-21d.html