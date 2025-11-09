Performing Live:

RHAPSODY OF FIRE

ENFORCER

STRIKER

WITHERFALL

With DJ:

Will Carroll

Rhapsody of Fire is an Italian symphonic power metal band widely seen as a pioneer of the symphonic power metal subgenre. Soaring vocals, epic melodies and lyrics sung in Italian and narration by Christopher Lee -- it doesn't more metal than this

Enforcer hails from Sweden and is the brainchild of founder Olof \"the Enforcer\" Wikstrand. Enforcer took the underground metal world by storm with their debut four track demo in late 2005. While much of the metal world was dividing into sub genres, Enforcer stood out as true defenders of the faith, and proudly spearheaded the New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal genre. Wailing vocals, pounding drums and searing guitar solos bring back the classic metal sound of the early 80s. Put on your battle vest and prepare for a night of non stop headbangin!

Striker is a Juno Award winning Edmonton-based metal band. Their music is modern mix of classic heavy metal, hard rock, and 80's hair metal, featuring powerful, clean vocals, catchy choruses, vocal harmonies, and impressive guitar leads. If you came looking for shred, you found it!

Witherfall is a dark melodic heavy metal juggernaut from Los Angeles. Musically, they are blazing new trails and weaving new tales with their heady blend of gritty power metal and intricate progressive rock.

metal. power metal. progressive metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 6:30pm.

all ages.

$27 advance;

$39 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-10.html

Watch and listen:

Rhapsody of Fire: Un'ode Per L'Eroe: https://youtu.be/5DbqswpFk0E

Enforcer: Undying Evil: https://youtu.be/5EExbLCeUnI

Striker: Circle of Evil: https://youtu.be/YrG-mSSvIeo

Witherfall: Ceremony of Fire: https://youtu.be/Y8UiY5n6LFc