Performing Live:

RHAPSODY OF FIRE -- https://www.rhapsodyoffire.com/

WIND ROSE -- https://www.windroseofficial.com/

SEVEN KINGDOMS -- https://www.facebook.com/sevenkingdomsofficial

Rhapsody of Fire is an Italian symphonic power metal band widely seen as a pioneer of the symphonic power metal subgenre. Soaring vocals, epic melodies and lyrics sung in Italian and narration by Christopher Lee- it doesn't more metal than this!

Wind Rose, known as the Dwarves of Heavy Metal are a heavy metal band born in Italy whose lyrics and style are mainly inspired to the dwarves of fantasy like in The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings. They conquered the world when they released Diggy Diggy Hole which has amassed over 39 million views on YouTube- a massive achievement for an army of Middle Earth dwellers.

Seven Kingdoms is a power metal band from Florida who takes their name from The Seven Kingdoms of Westeros in George R. R. Martin's epic fantasy novel series \"A Song of Ice and Fire\". Vocalist Sabrina Cruz' operatic vocals wail over a solid base of symphonic metal.

metal. power metal. progressive metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$23 advance;

$30 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-25.html

Watch and listen:

Rhapsody of Fire: Un'ode Per L'Eroe: https://youtu.be/5DbqswpFk0E

Wind Rose: Diggy Diggy Hole: https://youtu.be/34CZjsEI1yU

Seven Kingdoms: Castles In The Snow: https://youtu.be/6_LJh9NjEFQ