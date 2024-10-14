RICE ROCKETTES: 15 YEAR BIG SHOW

Main Room:

Rice Rockettes

\"Sugar and Spice and everything... Rice Rockettes!\"

We're back with another Big drag show to celebrate our 15 years as San Francisco's premier Asian & Pacific Islander American drag group - let alone being one of the longest-running Aapi drag house in the country.

Whether or not you were with us at our 10 year show back in 2019, come celebrate with us and our communities as we are take things to the next level!

There will be re-imagined, updated versions of (un)beloved group-numbers. Will yours be one of the ones we perform? Most importantly, will there be another fried chicken splash-zone?!

There will be solo performances from the queens, who will be leavin' no crumbs - but leavin' you hungry for more.

When the show ends, stick around as we will also have an after-party where we can dance, drink and be API, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ & allies together.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-13a.html

Watch and listen:

Rice Rockettes:: The Secret Life of the 1950s Housewife: https://youtu.be/136C_YF_B00

Rice Rockettes: Marry The Night Judas: https://youtu.be/O9Mpb0XxTl0

Rice Rockettes: Kimono Tango: https://youtu.be/rVK6qfkMkqk

Rice Rockettes: Pride 2020 Hush Hush (Pcd Tribute): https://youtu.be/hxoYLhUL-54

doors @ 3pm;

show @ 4pm;

after party: 6:30pm - 8pm.

21+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$25 after.