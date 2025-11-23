Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE: CHIBS

Above DNA:

Chibs

Plus guests, TBA!

Hailing from the vibrant heart of the United Kingdom, Chibs emerges as a true sonic visionary within the realm of dubstep. With a magnetic fusion of raw energy and intricate sound design, this British producer and DJ has carved his own path through the bass music landscape, leaving an undeniable mark on the scene.

Chibs' music is a profound exploration of sonic depth, taking listeners on an exhilarating journey that traverses the spectrum of emotions. His creative prowess extends beyond his studio endeavors, as he seamlessly translates his sonic explorations into electrifying live performances. His sets are a sonic barrage, where bass frequencies collide with intricate melodies, igniting dancefloors and captivating audiences around the globe.

dubstep. riddim. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.