Riddim Highrise: Joust
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bounce Beat presents
RIDDIM HIGHRISE: JOUST
Main Room:
Joust
Joogornot -b2b- Skniblk
Zaarg
Opvlent
Div
Dazzle Room:
Ecka
Tophat
Divine
Everyside
Sungod
Get ready to experience the electrifying energy of Joust, the masked riddim producer and DJ who is taking the bass music scene by storm! Known for his captivating blend of heavy bass and intricate rhythms, Joust delivers a unique sound that makes his tracks utterly irresistible on the dance floor.
Emerging from the underground, Joust has quickly gained recognition for his innovative sound design, creating unforgettable moments that keep crowds moving all night long. His enigmatic persona, enhanced by his distinctive mask, adds a thrilling air of mystery to every performance, allowing the music to shine and the audience to immerse themselves fully in the experience.
Join the movement as Joust continues to push the boundaries of riddim and bass, solidifying his status as a rising star in electronic music. With a growing discography and a passionate fanbase, this is your chance to witness the future of the genre live!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-16d.html
riddim. dubstep. d+b. bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5, $10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$26 door.
