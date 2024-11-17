Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE: JOUST

Main Room:

Joust

Joogornot -b2b- Skniblk

Zaarg

Opvlent

Div

Dazzle Room:

Ecka

Tophat

Divine

Everyside

Sungod

trew

Get ready to experience the electrifying energy of Joust, the masked riddim producer and DJ who is taking the bass music scene by storm! Known for his captivating blend of heavy bass and intricate rhythms, Joust delivers a unique sound that makes his tracks utterly irresistible on the dance floor.

Emerging from the underground, Joust has quickly gained recognition for his innovative sound design, creating unforgettable moments that keep crowds moving all night long. His enigmatic persona, enhanced by his distinctive mask, adds a thrilling air of mystery to every performance, allowing the music to shine and the audience to immerse themselves fully in the experience.

Join the movement as Joust continues to push the boundaries of riddim and bass, solidifying his status as a rising star in electronic music. With a growing discography and a passionate fanbase, this is your chance to witness the future of the genre live!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-16d.html

riddim. dubstep. d+b. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5, $10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$26 door.