Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE: MYTHM

Above DNA:

Myhtm

Plus guests, TBA!

Mikey Miele, better known as Mythm, is an electronic music producer from Vancouver, Canada who fuses UK Dubstep with a heavier sound, unleashing rupturing basslines, distorted drum breaks, sharp vocal chops, and immersive dark atmospheres. Miele's innovative approach respects the genre and foundation while pushing its boundaries, appealing to both newcomers and seasoned listeners.

Mythm has released his work on respected labels such as Artikal Music UK, Deadbeats, Deep Dark & Dangerous, HypnoVizion, and has received support from: Excision, Zeds Dead, Ganja White Night, Rezz, Mala, Skream, and Tape B, to name a few. Miele's high-energy live performances have taken him to major stages like Shambhala Music Festival, Red Rocks, Lost Lands, Lightning In a Bottle, and many more. His dedication to the experimentation of his craft further distinguishes him as an artist committed to innovation and creativity.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-24d.html

riddim. dubstep. d+b. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.