Riddim Highrise: Pride Edition
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bounce Beat presents
RIDDIM HIGHRISE: PRIDE EDITION
Above DNA:
Stayns -b2b- Otsukare
Barrowz -b2b- Forrest
Goom -b2b- Woka
Dripit -b2b- Kyn
Snackz -b2b- Zarkin
The Party doesn't end when the pride parade ends! Join us for an action-packed night of bass, dubstep, and riddim!
Our Headliner, Stayns, based in Tampa, Florida, has emerged as an unmistakable figure in the underground music scene. Renowned for his masterful sustain techniques, Stayns has garnered widespread recognition for his ability to create mesmerizing, immersive experiences with his deep, resonating basslines.
His distinctive sound has engrossed audiences and earned him a well-deserved reputation as a trailblazer within his genre. Stayns draws inspiration from a diverse range of artists, with influences stemming from the likes of Subtronics, Sisto, MadDubz, and Fayte. These esteemed figures have shaped his musical palette, informing his own distinctive style that fuses elements of raw energy, melodic intricacies, and sophisticated production techniques.
Stayns' unwavering dedication to his craft and his ability to push the boundaries of dubstep solidify his position as a prominent figure within the global electronic music landscape.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-28d.html
Watch and listen:
Stayns: https://youtu.be/8C3WQUsZOHk
bass. dubstep. riddim. d+b. trap.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 door.
Info
credits