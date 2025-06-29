Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE: PRIDE EDITION

Above DNA:

Stayns -b2b- Otsukare

Barrowz -b2b- Forrest

Goom -b2b- Woka

Dripit -b2b- Kyn

Snackz -b2b- Zarkin

trew

The Party doesn't end when the pride parade ends! Join us for an action-packed night of bass, dubstep, and riddim!

Our Headliner, Stayns, based in Tampa, Florida, has emerged as an unmistakable figure in the underground music scene. Renowned for his masterful sustain techniques, Stayns has garnered widespread recognition for his ability to create mesmerizing, immersive experiences with his deep, resonating basslines.

His distinctive sound has engrossed audiences and earned him a well-deserved reputation as a trailblazer within his genre. Stayns draws inspiration from a diverse range of artists, with influences stemming from the likes of Subtronics, Sisto, MadDubz, and Fayte. These esteemed figures have shaped his musical palette, informing his own distinctive style that fuses elements of raw energy, melodic intricacies, and sophisticated production techniques.

Stayns' unwavering dedication to his craft and his ability to push the boundaries of dubstep solidify his position as a prominent figure within the global electronic music landscape.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-28d.html

Watch and listen:

Stayns: https://youtu.be/8C3WQUsZOHk

bass. dubstep. riddim. d+b. trap.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.