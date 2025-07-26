Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE: QUANTUM LEAP

Above DNA:

Kiru

Bonker

Avy

Kyn -b2b- Tophat

Nitetide

Dazzle Room:

Poizin

Zodd -b2b- Sneaks

Lunatic -b2b- Sungod

Aksx -b2b- Rienzi

Senyor

Hailing not from Earth, Bonker has descended onto our planet to complete one clear mission... shock and awe. Since Bonker landed, he has without fail surprised every crowd with an array of the cleanest doubles and unreleased gems. Displaying an impressive knowledge and use of both old-school riddim and current era track selection, every Bonker set and dubplate stirs the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

Hailing From Paris, France, Kiru is one of the most skilled riddim dj's on the planet. Kiru is part of the monsters roster, after playing one of, if not the biggest riddim events in the world, northern invasion earlier this year, Kiru gained lots of traction and has headlining shows coming up in Washington DC, San Diego, and more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-25d.html

riddim. dubstep. bass. d+b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.