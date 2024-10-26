Riddim Highrise: Sanzu Halloween Special
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bounce Beat presents
RIDDIM HIGHRISE: SANZU HALLOWEEN SPECIAL
Above DNA:
Sanzu
Warlord
Nuh -b2b- Mxrly
Forrest -b2b- Woka
Lunatic
Dazzle Room:
DJs TBA!
Put on your favorite masks and costumes and enjoy face melting bass with the infamous riddim artist Sanzu! Sanzu has made a name for himself in the industry with his one of a kind, eccentric sound design. His energetic live performances bring a unique feeling of euphoria for the audience. His new EP \"Ashina\" truly showcases his knowledge in production and sound design! There will be a costume contest held at midnight with cash prizes! (Bonus points for matching costumes!)
https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-25d.html
riddim. dubstep. d+b. bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5, $10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 door.
