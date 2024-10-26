Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE: SANZU HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Above DNA:

Sanzu

Warlord

Nuh -b2b- Mxrly

Forrest -b2b- Woka

Lunatic

Dazzle Room:

trew

DJs TBA!

Put on your favorite masks and costumes and enjoy face melting bass with the infamous riddim artist Sanzu! Sanzu has made a name for himself in the industry with his one of a kind, eccentric sound design. His energetic live performances bring a unique feeling of euphoria for the audience. His new EP \"Ashina\" truly showcases his knowledge in production and sound design! There will be a costume contest held at midnight with cash prizes! (Bonus points for matching costumes!)

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-25d.html

riddim. dubstep. d+b. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5, $10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.