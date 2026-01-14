Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE: SWEET TOOTH

Above DNA:

Sweet Tooth

DMZ News Official

...plus contest winner

A haunting beginning. A violently brash barrage of undeniable proportions, paralleled by the raw dispersement of fixated, creative expression. An upwards trajectory only defined by the pure, unadulterated self-reflection of his own mind's true artistic encapsulate. SweetTooth, With massive support by some of dubstep's founding figureheads such as Funtcase, Cookie Monsta, Excision, and many more, this prodigy of production has harmoniously bound the veins of the underground with a new generation of 140 super fans. Reconstructing the ethereal soundscape surrounding him, SweetTooth has championed millions of plays through a plethora of heavyweight releases on Circus Records, Dpmo, and many more groundbreaking labels. Engineering an ominous cohesion of calculated chaos, this boundary breaking powerhouse has taken the world's attention by storm. As we turn the page to the final chapter of Earth's unavoidable descension, this musical mastermind's story has only just begun.

riddim. dubstep. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.