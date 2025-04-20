Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE: VICIOUS

Above DNA:

Vicious

Desert Hydra

Chiyoko

Toxin -b2b- Goon

Trillmar

Dazzle Room: Topscore Takeover

Subplier

trew

Aksx

Wonkfuck

Robbd Dubz

Vicious, a masked phenom hailing from South Florida, sets a gritty and vile atmosphere with dark hooks and high energy dubstep. With every set, he brings a true unique visual performance that truly embodies the word \"vicious\". Vicious has garnered support from the likes of Codd Dubz, Benda, Sisto, Aweminus, SweetTooth, Algo, Pyke and many others. Breaking the ground with his artistic performances, he lures his listeners with that constant wonder of what's next. Expect the unexpected.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-19d.html

riddim. dubstep. d+b. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.