Riddim Highrise: Vicious
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bounce Beat presents
RIDDIM HIGHRISE: VICIOUS
Above DNA:
Vicious
Desert Hydra
Chiyoko
Toxin -b2b- Goon
Trillmar
Dazzle Room: Topscore Takeover
Subplier
Aksx
Wonkfuck
Robbd Dubz
Vicious, a masked phenom hailing from South Florida, sets a gritty and vile atmosphere with dark hooks and high energy dubstep. With every set, he brings a true unique visual performance that truly embodies the word \"vicious\". Vicious has garnered support from the likes of Codd Dubz, Benda, Sisto, Aweminus, SweetTooth, Algo, Pyke and many others. Breaking the ground with his artistic performances, he lures his listeners with that constant wonder of what's next. Expect the unexpected.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-19d.html
riddim. dubstep. d+b. bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 door.
