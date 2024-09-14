Bounce Beat presents

RIDDIM HIGHRISE

Above DNA:

Nimda

Selekta

Wy-Fy

Quinlo

Molotok

DJ Frnk -b2b- Boble

Dazzle Room:

Cat Liu

trew

Gracie Fox

DMAC

Pony Dony

Chloey101

Nimda, the enigmatic tearout dubstep artist hailing from the UK, has carved his path through his heavy and distinctively dark productions. With his unmatched ability to conjure storms that shake the very foundations of dubstep, Nimda has become a dominant force within the scene.

Not one to back down from a challenge, Nimda has joined forces with the likes of Kai Wachi, Versa, Mad Dubz, Midnight Tyrannosaurus and more, all through tracks that demolished the dubstep scene. These collaborations have not only showcased Nimda's versatility but have also solidified his reputation as an honourable pioneer of his style.

Nimda's performances have set stages ablaze at some of the most renowned bass music events worldwide. From the earth-shaking Rampage Open Air to the electric atmosphere of a home turf show in London. His unmatched energy always gets the crowds rowdy and wild. A sold-out headline show in the city of light, Paris, only further demonstrated that his name is here to stay. His reach has extended beyond his home turf, as he embarked on an unforgettable Australian tour, captivating audiences down under.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Nimda is a formidable presence to be reckoned with.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-13d.html

Watch and listen:

Nimda: Rampage Open Air: https://youtu.be/-Xtalgfa95A

dubstep. riddim. house. d+b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.